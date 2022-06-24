‘Absolutely Devastating:’ Lifelong Morris County Resident Dies Suddenly, 26

Support is skyrocketing for the heartbroken family of lifelong Morris County resident Anthony “AJ” Dragona following his sudden death on Monday, June 20 at the age of 26.

Born in Morristown, AJ grew up in Lake Shawnee, where he lived his entire life, his obituary says.

AJ attended the County College of Morris and had worked at the Whiskey Cafe, his social media page says.

He leaves behind his loving parents, Anthony and Maureen (nee Szeleski) Dragona; a brother; Nicholas Dragona; his dog, Ruthie; as well as countless close friends.

Meanwhile, nearly $21,500 had been raised on GoFundMe for AJ’s final expenses, putting the family more than $6,000 above the campaign’s initial $15,000 goal in just three days.

“There are not enough words to describe the amazing man that A.J. Dragona was,” reads the fundraiser, launched by Michele Poquette.

“He was infectious. From his smile, his laugh, his personality, and most importantly his big heart, A.J. touched the lives of so many.”

The fundraiser also describes AJ as a “lover of life and adventure” and a “friend to all.”

“He loved nothing more than to be surrounded by his friends and family,” reads the fundraiser. “He would do anything for the people he loved.”

AJ’s funeral was held at Bermingham Funeral Home in Wharton on Thursday, June 23.

“If you know the Dragona family, then you know just how absolutely devastating this loss,” the fundraiser says.

“The Dragonas have opened their doors and hearts to so many without asking for anything in return. Please consider donating to help support this incredible family during this extremely difficult time.”

Click here to view/donate to ‘The Dragona Family’ on GoFundMe.

