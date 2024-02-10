NJ Councilman Arrested For Harassing Homeless People Says He Was Just Trying To Help

Trouble for Dover Councilman Sergio Rodriguez began around 8:55 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7, when he approached a group of homeless men near the intersection of East Blackwell and North Sussex streets, according to Dover Police Chief Jonathan Delaney, Councilman Sergio Rodriguez.

Rodriguez confronted the men, whom he believed were drinking alcohol in public, Delaney said. Rodriguez kicked the hand of one of the men and continued to pursue them, recording them as they tried to leave the area, police said.

Footage captured by Rodriguez shows one of the men accusing him of selling drugs.

The councilman then forced the men to cross the street, and tried blocking their avenue of escape causing a “dangerous condition on the roadway,” Delaney said. Police were called to the scene and, following an investigation Rodriguez was charged with simple assault and harassment, both disorderly persons offenses, Delaney said.

Rodriguez was arrested, processed, and released with a pending court date.

The councilman shared his footage of the incident to Facebook saying the evening's events left him "shaken but determined to ensure our community's safety." Rodriguez claims the same men were accused by a local resident of harassing children at a local dance studio, and one brandished a machete.

"Our neighborhood deserves better – safety and peace is my priority," the councilman said.

In a Facebook video shared Friday, Feb. 9, Rodriguez says:

"I recently returned from the Dover Police Department, where I was processed for a disorderly persons offense. During this process, I had my mug shot taken and my fingerprints recorded.

"Additionally, I was handcuffed to a bench. What made this experience particularly unsettling was that I was accused not by one of the intoxicated individuals from before, but by a police officer himself."

One resident left a comment on Rodriguez's video saying they "adore" his passion but fear for his safety.

"You were threatened the next time it may not be a threat they may take action!" the comment reads. "Is it truly worth it?"

Daily Voice has reached out to Rodriguez for further comment.

