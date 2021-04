A woman was struck and killed by a train in Morris County Monday afternoon, NJ Transit officials said.

Described only a pedestrian, the unidentified woman was struck by a Morris & Essex line train at the Madison Station, NJT spokesman Jim Smith said.

The train was set to arrive in Dover at 4:46 p.m.

The incident remained under investigation by the NJ Transit Police.

