Winning Lottery Tickets Worth $10K Sold In Morris, Union Counties

Winners! A pair of Mega Millions lottery tickets each worth $10,000 were sold in Morris and Union counties.

Tickets matching four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball for Tuesday’s drawing were sold at 7-Eleven on Route 206 in Flanders and Wawa on Route 22 in North Plainfield, New Jersey Lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were: 36, 41, 45, 51, and 56. The Gold Mega Ball was 13, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.

Each of the lucky ticket holders are eligible for the $10,000 third-tier prize.

The Mega Millions jackpot resets to $20 million due to a $432 million jackpot winner in New York — the 12th largest jackpot win in Mega Millions history.

The next drawing will be held Friday, Sept. 24.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.