Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Winning Lottery Tickets Worth $10K Sold In Morris, Union Counties

Valerie Musson
7-Eleven on Route 206 in Flanders
7-Eleven on Route 206 in Flanders Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Winners! A pair of Mega Millions lottery tickets each worth $10,000 were sold in Morris and Union counties.

Tickets matching four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball for Tuesday’s drawing were sold at 7-Eleven on Route 206 in Flanders and Wawa on Route 22 in North Plainfield, New Jersey Lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were: 36, 41, 45, 51, and 56. The Gold Mega Ball was 13, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.

Each of the lucky ticket holders are eligible for the $10,000 third-tier prize.

The Mega Millions jackpot resets to $20 million due to a $432 million jackpot winner in New York — the 12th largest jackpot win in Mega Millions history.

The next drawing will be held Friday, Sept. 24.

