WINNERS: Powerball Tickets Worth $50K Each Sold in Morris, Camden Counties

Two winning Powerball tickets each worth $50,000 were sold in Morris and Camden counties.

The winning numbers for Wednesday's Powerball drawing were 21, 25, 32, 63, and 67. The Red Power Ball was 06, and the Multiplier number was 02.

The tickets were sold at QuickChek on Main Street in Madison and River Food Market on River Road in Camden.

The Powerball jackpot now totals $104 million, and the next drawing will be held Saturday, April 24.

