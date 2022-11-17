Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: TSA: Disassembled Gun Found In Separate Carry-Ons At Newark Airport
News

WINNERS: Pair Of $50K Lottery Tickets Sold In Morris County

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
QuickChek on Route 206 in Flanders
QuickChek on Route 206 in Flanders Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Winners — two lucky New Jersey lottery players in Morris County will take home $50,000 for Wednesday’s drawing!

The first ticket matching four of the five white balls and the Powerball was sold at Stop & Shop on Littleton Road in Morris Plains, lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were: 28, 34, 51, 53, and 56. The Red Power Ball number was 11. The Power Play was 2X.

The second winning ticket matching four of the five white balls and the Double Play drawing was sold at Quick Chek on Route 206 and Mountain Avenue in Flanders.

The winning numbers were: 05, 26, 41, 59, and 66. The red Double Play Power Ball number was 11.

Each of the lucky winners will take home the $50,000 third-tier prize.

The Powerball jackpot now totals $93 million, and the next drawing will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19.

to follow Daily Voice Morris and receive free news updates.