WINNERS: NJ Powerball Players Take Home $50K

Two New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball on Wednesday, Feb. 22 winning the $50,000 second-tier prize.

Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

Morris County: Cottage Deli Grocery & Liquor, 23-25 South Passaic Ave., Chatham; and

Passaic County: Luigi’s Liquors, 175 Jefferson St., Passaic.

The winning numbers for the Wednesday, Feb. 22, drawing were: 11, 19, 39, 44, and 65. The Red Power Ball number was 07. The Power Play was 2X.

The Double Play drawing results for the Wednesday, Feb. 22, drawing were: 02, 38, 53, 62 and 63. The Double Play Ball number was 02.

