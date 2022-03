Winner! A Jersey Cash 5 ticket worth more than $248,000 was sold in Morris County.

A ticket matching all five numbers for the Thursday, March 3 drawing was sold at Stop & Shop on Littleton Road in Morris Plains, lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were: 04, 05, 16, 18, and 24. The XTRA number was 03.

The lucky winner will take home the Jersey Cash 5 jackpot of $248,101.

