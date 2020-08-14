Walmart Hiring 400 Employees For New Morris County Supercenter

Walmart will soon hire approximately 400 people to fill positions at the new Ledgewood Supercenter expected to open this fall at the Ledgewood Commons.

Open positions include department managers, support managers, food associates, and receiving/stocking associates.

Walmart has opened a hiring center has at 450 Route 10 to fill the open positions, which have starting wages between $11 and $19 per hour.

The new Route 10 store is among more than two dozen retailers expected to open at the brand new 470,000 square foot open-air shopping center on Route 10 this fall.

The Ledgewood Commons will be anchored by a the Walmart, Marshalls, Ashley Homestore, and 24 Hour Fitness. The shopping center is located no more than two miles from Route 28 and Route 80.

Visit Walmartcareers.com to fill out an application.

