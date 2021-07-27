U.S. News Releases Latest 'Best Hospitals In NJ' Rankings

The "U.S. News & World Report" has released its latest hospital rankings.

The website considered more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide and honed in one 15 specialties, and 17 procedures and conditions.

"The Best Hospitals procedure and condition ratings focus on specific and more commonly required individual procedures and conditions, such as hip replacement and heart failure, rather than on broader specialties like orthopedics and cardiology," U.S. News explains.

"The goal is to evaluate how well hospitals perform in each procedure or condition – and not just with the most difficult cases, as with the specialty rankings, but with the full range of patients."

Hackensack University Medical Center and Morristown Medical Center toped in a tie at No. 1.

Valley Hospital ranked third, Overlook Hospital fourth and Saint Barnabas fifth.

Click here for the complete list from U.S. News.

