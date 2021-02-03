Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

UPDATE: Drowning Of Boonton Mom, 11-Year-Old Son Ruled Accidental

Cecilia Levine
Warda Syed and family
Warda Syed and family Photo Credit: Gul Khan

The deaths of a 35-year-old Morris County mom and her 11-year-old son have been ruled accidental, authorities said Tuesday.

The bodies of Warda Syed and Uzair Ahmed were recovered from the Upper Pond section of Grace Lord Park in Boonton on Feb. 23.

Police were called to the scene for reports of an unattended 6-year-old -- later identified as Syed’s child, who was unharmed, authorities said previously.

"There is no cause to believe there was any criminal activity involved in either individual's death," Acting Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Morris County Sheriff James M. Gannon said in a joint release.

Funeral services were held Feb. 26.

