UPDATE: Drowning Of Boonton Mom, 11-Year-Old Son Ruled Accidental

The deaths of a 35-year-old Morris County mom and her 11-year-old son have been ruled accidental, authorities said Tuesday.

The bodies of Warda Syed and Uzair Ahmed were recovered from the Upper Pond section of Grace Lord Park in Boonton on Feb. 23.

Police were called to the scene for reports of an unattended 6-year-old -- later identified as Syed’s child, who was unharmed, authorities said previously.

"There is no cause to believe there was any criminal activity involved in either individual's death," Acting Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Morris County Sheriff James M. Gannon said in a joint release.

Funeral services were held Feb. 26.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.