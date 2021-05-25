Union County Pilot, 83, Crash Lands Experimental Aircraft Off Runway At Morristown Airport

An 83-year-old Union County pilot operating an experimental aircraft crash-landed off a runway at Morristown Municipal Airport due to an equipment malfunction Tuesday morning, authorities said.

John Loofbourrow of Springfield was approaching Runway 23 in an experimental Taylor Coot aircraft with equipment indicators showing locked landing gear around 9 a.m., according to the Morristown Department of Public Safety.

However, as Loofbourrow touched the plane to the runway, the right landing gear “either failed or had not been locked down,” the department said.

ALSO SEE: Bergen County Pilot Says Crosswind Caused Crash In Woods Near Lincoln Park Airport

As a result, the plane’s undercarriage hit the runway and Loofbourrow, while maintaining control, was able to stop the aircraft on a taxiway off the main runway, authorities said.

No injuries were reported, and the incident is being reviewed by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The Morristown Municipal Airport remained open, though Runway 23 had been temporarily closed following the incident, authorities said.

Morristown Fire and Police Bureaus also assisted at the scene.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.