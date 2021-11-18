Support Surges For Beloved Madison Man Diagnosed With Rare Brain Cancer

Support is on the rise for a beloved family man from Madison who was recently diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer.

Giorgi Pasikashvili, a longtime Madison resident, was taken to the hospital by his loving wife Nana on August 30 after suffering three months of personality changes and extreme headaches, according to a GoFundMe launched for his medical expenses, including a stair lift.

Pasikashvili, described as a “very hard worker” and a “sweet, kind and friendly man with anyone he meets,” underwent brain surgery after an MRI detected a tumor on Sept. 5, according to the campaign, started by Korene Hussey.

The next day, Pasikashvili was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer known as Glioblastoma.

“Because of the terrible news, he’s not able work anymore and he can’t be the provider he once was,” writes Hussey.

More than $2,500 had been raised as of Thursday afternoon, putting the family more than halfway toward the campaign’s $4,000 goal since its creation on Nov. 1.

“With this news, everything in their lives changed, their motivations, way of living, everything,” says Hussey.

“Their only option is to hope they can raise enough money through the generous donations of others.”

Click here to view/donate to ‘Help Giorgi Get His Stair Lift & Pay Medical Bills’ on GoFundMe.

