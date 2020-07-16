Sprawling Morris County Park Closed For 2 Weeks Thanks To NY, PA Visitors Who Trashed It

A sprawling Morris County park will be closed for two weeks, thanks to out-of-state visitors who trashed it, officials said.

Hedden County Park -- which spans 420 acres across Dover, Mine Hill and Randolph -- will be closed through July 28, according to the Morris County Park Commission.

The "negative activities" were likely done by visitors thought to be from New York and Pennsylvania, who told police they were drawn to the park due to social media posts, Morris County park officials told NJ.com.

Visitors blocked water flow to make a swimming hole, burned trash in dumpsters, littered, drank alcohol, left the restrooms a mess and more, officials said.

Hedden Park Instagram user@jonnyglasses817 with permission

Park officials hope the closure deters visitors, many of who were issued summonses, from coming back.

