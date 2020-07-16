Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Breaking News: Chiropractor Captured By Bergen Prosecutor's Detectives Charged In Three-County Robbery Spree
News

Sprawling Morris County Park Closed For 2 Weeks Thanks To NY, PA Visitors Who Trashed It

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
A black high-heeled shoe found in Hedden Park this week.
A black high-heeled shoe found in Hedden Park this week. Photo Credit: @blondiemj5 Instagram

A sprawling Morris County park will be closed for two weeks, thanks to out-of-state visitors who trashed it, officials said.

Hedden County Park -- which spans 420 acres across Dover, Mine Hill and Randolph -- will be closed through July 28, according to the Morris County Park Commission.

The "negative activities" were likely done by visitors thought to be from New York and Pennsylvania, who told police they were drawn to the park due to social media posts, Morris County park officials told NJ.com.

Visitors blocked water flow to make a swimming hole, burned trash in dumpsters, littered, drank alcohol, left the restrooms a mess and more, officials said.

Hedden Park

Instagram user@jonnyglasses817 with permission

Park officials hope the closure deters visitors, many of who were issued summonses, from coming back.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Morris Daily Voice!

Serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.