SEEN HIM? Authorities Seek Morris County Runaway Teen

Authorities are seeking the public's help in locating a 17-year-old boy from Morris County who was last seen earlier this week.

Santino Crosson, who lives with his parents in Randolph, was last seen at the Morris Plains Dunkin Donuts on Speedwell Avenue at 9:40 a.m. Thursday. He may have also been at the Whole Foods Market in Union Square, New York City around 7 p.m. that day, Morris County Prosecutor Frederic Knapp said.

Crosson has black hair and brown eyes. He weighs approximately 155 pounds and is 5 feet and 10 inches tall. He has ties to New York City and Fairfield, California.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts or this investigation is encouraged to contact Randolph Township Police Department at 973-989-7000 or the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Missing Persons Unit On-Call Detective through the Morris County Communications Center at 973-285-2900.

Anyone with information who may be seeking to remain anonymous can contact Morris County Crimestoppers at 1-800-743-7433.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.