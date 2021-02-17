‘Second Chance At Life:’ Police Revive Unconscious Man In Cardiac Arrest At Morris County HS

Police in Morris County were at the scene “within seconds” to save the life of a man who went into cardiac arrest at a local high school last week, authorities said.

Madison Police received a report that a 50-year-old resident had lost consciousness while playing tennis at the high school just before 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 8, authorities said.

Patrolman Michael Clancy responded “within seconds” and began administering CPR on the man, who was not breathing and did not have a pulse, Madison police said.

Patrolman Nelson Jimenez and the Madison Ambulance Corps responded a short time later and assisted with revival efforts, which required the use of an automated external defibrillator, police said.

The man regained a pulse and began breathing on his own after several shocks and was subsequently taken to Morristown Medical Center, where he continues to recover, police said.

“Chief Dachisen credits the quick actions and training for all involved with giving the patient a second chance at life,” Lt. John Miscia said. “Everyone worked as a team and saved a life.”

