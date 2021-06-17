Report: Tenured Morris County Middle School Teacher Sent ‘Inappropriate’ Emails To Student, 15

A tenured middle school teacher in Morris County sent a series of “inappropriate” emails to an eighth grade student during the COVID-19 shutdown, according to district officials who say the communications may be just cause for dismissal.

Dover Middle School teacher Andrew Lota has been put on administrative leave and is facing tenure charges by the state education commissioner after allegedly sending 163 documented emails to the 15-year-old student between March 18 and April 22 of 2020 — conduct described by Arbiter Carol Laskin as "unbecoming, constituting just cause for dismissal,” DailyRecord reports citing court records.

In an April 15, 2020 email exchange, Lota allegedly called the student “beautiful,” “dear,” and told her that she was “more grown-up” and “very mature” for her age, school district attorneys said in the report — although Laskin dismissed a charge alleging the teacher’s actions "met the definition of grooming."

Click here for the full report from Daily Record.

