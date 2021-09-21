Random K9 Sweeps Expected In Morris School District After Unfounded Bomb Threat

A Morris County school district received a bomb threat Monday that was later deemed unsubstantiated, police said.

The Morris County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Unit was called to check the perimeter of all schools in the Roxbury Township district “out of an abundance of caution” after the nonspecific threat was reported, local police said.

“Both the district and the police department feel that it is safe for school and after school activities to continue at this time,” Roxbury Township police said. “If anything changes as this investigation progresses, appropriate steps will be taken to ensure everyone’s safety.”

Meanwhile, extra police presence, including random K9 sweeps, are expected throughout the district’s buildings during and after school hours.

Today the District received a nonspecific and unsubstantiated bomb threat. After the preliminary investigation, the... Posted by Roxbury Township Police Department on Monday, September 20, 2021

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department’s detective bureau at 973-448-2050 or 973-448-2106.

