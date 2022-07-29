Rabid Coyote Found At Morris County Park

A coyote that tested positive for rabies was found at a Morris County park, authorities said.

The animal was found in Tourne County Park in Boonton and recently tested positive, Denville Police said in a release on Friday, July 29.

“We urge residents not to feed, approach or permit their pets to interact with coyotes or other animals which are potential carriers of rabies, particularly those which appear sick”, said Dr. Carlos Perez, Jr., Denville Township’s Health Officer.

In addition to coyotes, common carriers of the rabies virus include raccoons, skunks, foxes, woodchucks, bats, and other stray unvaccinated animals.

Residents are urged to avoid contact with stray animals and prevent their pets from having contact as well. Pet owners should also keep vaccinations up-to-date.

Meanwhile, all injuries and bites should be reported to the Denville Township Health Department.

For more information, visit the NJDEP website or call the Denville Township Health Department at (973) 625-8300.

