Prosecutor: Morris County DWI Sobriety Checkpoint Planned For Upcoming Weekend

Authorities in Morris County have scheduled a DWI sobriety checkpoint in Jefferson Township for the upcoming weekend.

The checkpoint will be enforced Nov. 21 and Nov. 22 by members of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office and the Jefferson Township Police Department, Acting Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said.

Checkpoints are funded using grants from the State Division of Highway Traffic Safety and conducted with help from local police departments.

Within the past two years, similar sobriety checkpoints have been implemented in Chester, Mount Olive, Parsippany, Washington Township, and most recently, Morris Plains, Carroll said.

Additional checkpoint locations and dates will be announced in the future.

