Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Nearby Sites

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Breaking News: Fire On The Mountain: Blaze Spreads Over Estimated 50 Acres
News

Popular Fast-Casual Chicken Restaurant Opens In Morris County

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
La Rosa Chicken & Grill is now open for business at 80 Dover Chester Rd. in Randolph.
La Rosa Chicken & Grill is now open for business at 80 Dover Chester Rd. in Randolph. Photo Credit: Randolph Township Economic Development Committee via Facebook

A popular fast-casual chicken restaurant has opened a new location in Morris County.

La Rosa Chicken & Grill on Dover Chester Road in Randolph held its official ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 21, the township’s economic development committee said on social media.

Originally launched by Vincenzo Pugliese in Marlboro in 1994, La Rosa specializes in homestyle chicken sandwiches and other classic comfort foods.

The franchise is also well-known for its signature chicken marinade, fresh salads, and made-from-scratch sides like garlic broccoli, mashed sweet potatoes, and macaroni and cheese.

The Randolph store is open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Follow La Rosa Chicken & Grill on Instagram for the latest updates.

La Rosa Chicken & Grill, 80 Dover Chester Rd., Randolph, NJ 07869

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.