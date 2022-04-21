Popular Fast-Casual Chicken Restaurant Opens In Morris County

A popular fast-casual chicken restaurant has opened a new location in Morris County.

La Rosa Chicken & Grill on Dover Chester Road in Randolph held its official ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 21, the township’s economic development committee said on social media.

Originally launched by Vincenzo Pugliese in Marlboro in 1994, La Rosa specializes in homestyle chicken sandwiches and other classic comfort foods.

The franchise is also well-known for its signature chicken marinade, fresh salads, and made-from-scratch sides like garlic broccoli, mashed sweet potatoes, and macaroni and cheese.

The Randolph store is open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Follow La Rosa Chicken & Grill on Instagram for the latest updates.

La Rosa Chicken & Grill, 80 Dover Chester Rd., Randolph, NJ 07869

