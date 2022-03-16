Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Breaking News: Nationally-Recognized NJ Catholic School Teacher Jailed On Child Sex Charges
Pete Davidson Films Movie At Shuttered NJ Nursing Home (PHOTOS)

Cecilia Levine
St. Francis Residential Community
St. Francis Residential Community Photo Credit: Google Maps

A bloody Pete Davidson was spotted in New Jersey.

The comic and beau to Kim Kardashian is reportedly filming new Miramax thriller "The Home" in Denville (Morris County).

Photos of the bloodstained comic snapped Tuesday, March 15 were published by Audacy's 1010Wins.

Social media reports say that the movie is filming at Saint Francis Residential Community, which recently shuttered.

The SNL star plays Max in the film, directed by "The Purge" creator, James DeMonaco, Deadline reports. 

According to its IMDB description, the movie follows Max, who realizes that the residents and caretakers at the nursing home where he works are hiding sinister secrets. No word yet on a release date.

Click here for more photos published by Audacy.

