Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Pedestrian Struck On Route 287

Jerry DeMarco
Pedestrian MVA closed Route 287 in Riverdale.
Pedestrian MVA closed Route 287 in Riverdale. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving (FILE PHOTO)

A pedestrian was struck and critically injured on Route 287, authorities said.

A medical chopper was requested and then canceled following the incident on the highway's southbound side in Riverdale shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday, April 9.

Responders reportedly used a defibrillator to get a pulse before the victim was taken by ambulance to St. Joseph's University Medical Center in Paterson.

Route 287 remained closed at Route 23 and was later reopened after New Jersey State Police investigated.

The circumstances weren't immediately clear.

A State Police sergeant confirmed the crash and called the injuries serious but had no further information at the time.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

