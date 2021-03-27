OFF THE MARKET: Teresa & Joe Giudice's North Jersey Mansion May Finally Have A Buyer

Joe and Teresa Giudice's North Jersey mansion may finally have a buyer after months on the market.

An offer was made Monday for the 10,000-square-foot home in the Towaco section of Montville, which is under contract, the New York Post reports.

Joe and Teresa, who recently finalized their divorce, purchased the Indian Lane home in 2002 for $530,000.

The couple raised their children in the home until they were convicted and jailed in 2014 for bankruptcy fraud and other related charges.

The home was originally listed at $2.5 million, but he price was slashed last January to just under $2.25 million, records show.

According to listing agent and top NJ real estate executive Michelle Pais, the 6-bedroom and 5.5-bathroom home features an entrance foyer with a high ceiling and black marble flooring, Cinderella staircase, gourmet kitchen, wine cellar and master suite with walk-in closets.

The home also has an attached three-car garage, detached two-car garage and outdoor heated pool. Altogether, the residence spans nearly four acres, Pais said.

