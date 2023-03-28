'No Brighter Light:’ Mt. Olive Nurse Confirms Cancer-Free Status After Wave Of Local Support

For most of those of us on the outside looking in, overcoming cancer may seem like a dream — but for one caring Mount Olive nurse and devoted mother, it’s a reality.

Nicole Papa was diagnosed with Stage 2 Triple Negative breast cancer (TNBC), described as an invasive and aggressive form of the disease, in July 2022, Daily Voice previously reported.

“TNBC differs from other types of invasive breast cancer in that it tends to grow and spread faster, has fewer treatment options, and tends to have a worse prognosis,” reads a GoFundMe launched for Nicole's support following her diagnosis.

But Nicole’s resiliency — along with her experience as a nurse at Advocare Family Health at Mount Olive — helped her to connect with experts that formed her oncology treatment plan, which included surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation.

The initial fundraiser quickly surpassed its $25,000 goal and will be used to offset Nicole’s medical costs — however, anything beyond the goal will be donated to a related charity.

Several other local organizations had launched fundraisers to show their support as well:

“Anyone close to Nicole on a personal basis knows that she is the one who supports everyone else, but never asks for anything, even when she needs it most,” reads the GoFundMe, created by a group called ‘Nicole’s Support Crew.’

And how right they were: an enthralling Tuesday, March 21 from Nicole confirms her cancer-free status and expresses endless thanks to those who showed support throughout her battle.

“There is no brighter light than receiving the news that surgery was a success and the cancer is GONE!” reads the post.

“Thank you to all of you who have kept me in your thoughts and prayers over these last 2 weeks! The calls/texts, meals, care packages, and gifts of love are appreciated more than I could ever ask for!”

The caring and compassionate mom from Hackettstown goes on to further express the gratitude she carries toward her countless supporters.

“…there was never a moment where I felt alone,” Nicole writes. “There were soo many things that cancer had stripped me of but in this chaotic mess, I have embraced soo many more beautiful things that life has to offer and I will forever #payitforward…”

Meanwhile, the GoFundMe, which was still accepting charity donations, had raised nearly $25,400 as of Tuesday, March 28.

“Just because I have won this round, doesn’t mean those of you who are still fighting will ever fight alone,” Nicole’s inspiring and uplifting post concludes.

Click here to donate on GoFundMe.

