NJSP: Watercraft Crashes Into Boat On Lake Hopatcong, Sinks Both Vessels, Hospitalizes Operator

The operator of a personal watercraft was hospitalized after crashing into a 25-foot boat on Lake Hopatcong and causing both vessels to sink Monday night, state police confirmed.

The watercraft struck the boat on a portion of the lake near Liffy Island around 7:30 p.m., NJSP Trooper Lawrence Peele told Daily Voice.

Both vessels sunk following the crash, and the watercraft operator was taken to Morristown Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, Peele said.

Two other passengers on the boat were uninjured in the crash, Peele said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Have photos? Email vmusson@dailyvoice.com.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.