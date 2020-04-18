Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
NJ Transit VP Of Rail Operations Raymond Kenny Dies Of Coronavirus

Cecilia Levine
Raymond Kenny
Raymond Kenny Photo Credit: Raymond Kenny Facebook

NJ Transit's vice president and general manager Raymond P. Kenny died of coronavirus-related complications, the agency said Saturday.

Kenny helmed NJ Transit's rail operations since January 2019.

"Ray's reputation and experience in the industry are unparalleled," said NJ Transit President & CEO Kevin Corbett, who announced earlier this week he had contracted the virus.

"The leadership and incredible wealth of railroad knowledge Ray brought with him has truly made a positive impact on our organization. On behalf of everyone at NJ TRANSIT, our thoughts and prayers are with Ray's family and friends at this difficult time."

Kenny is the fourth NJ Transit worker to have died of the virus. He formerly served as the rail consultant for WSP America and senior vice president of operations at LIRR.

