NJ County Breakdown: 5,600 Residents Without Power 6 Days After Tropical Storm Isaias

Cecilia Levine
JCP&L working on restoring power to NJ residents after Tropical Storm Isaias.
JCP&L working on restoring power to NJ residents after Tropical Storm Isaias. Photo Credit: JCP&L

Thousands of New Jersey residents were still without power Monday, six days after Tropical Storm Isaias hit the region.

As of 10:30 a.m., there were nearly 5,600 residents in the dark, according to utility company outage maps. Sunday night, there were approximately 20,900 outages across New Jersey, according to Gov. Phil Murphy.

Many residents who had power recently restored were waiting for internet service. Restoration times for those still without power were Monday and Tuesday nights.

Here's a list of outages per county, according to outage maps from JCP&L, PSE&G, Rockland & Orange Electric and Atlantic City Electric.

  • ATLANTIC: 11
  • BERGEN: 411
  • BURLINGTON: 45
  • CAMDEN: 23
  • CAPE MAY: 62
  • ESSEX: 1,335
  • GLOUCESTER: 13
  • HUDSON: 8
  • HUNTERDON: 192
  • MERCER: 20
  • MIDDLESEX: 415
  • MONMOUTH: 518
  • MORRIS: 1,172
  • OCEAN: 91
  • PASSAIC: 672
  • SOMERSET: 340
  • SUSSEX: 112
  • UNION: 164
  • WARREN: 16

