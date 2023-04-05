NJ Army Major, Wife Who Abused Kids To Be Sentenced For 4th Time: Feds

A former Morris County Army major and his wife are set to be sentenced for the fourth time after being convicted of multiple accounts of endangering the welfare of five children they adopted.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for The Third Circuit ordered the resentencing on Monday, April 3, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of New Jersey.

John Jackson — formerly a major in the Army at the Picatinny Arsenal Installation in Morris County — and Carolyn Jackson were initially convicted in 2015. Carolyn was sentenced to 24 months in prison, while John received probation, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The government appealed and an appeals court ordered their resentencing, citing a procedural error, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

In 2018, Carolyn was sentenced to 40 months in prison while John was sentenced to probation, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. The government appealed those sentences and again the appeals court found procedural error and demanded a resentencing, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. In 2021, at a third sentencing hearing, Carolyn was sentenced to 40 months in prison while John was sentenced to 18 months in home confinement, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office

The government appealed and the appeals court found a judge had failed to follow its directions to consider the children's injuries in handing out the sentence, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. The appeals court ordered the sentencing to be reassigned to a different judge. Resentencing will occur at a later date, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office

