Murphy Lays Out Retail Regulations: Here's What Shopping Will Look Like In NJ Stores

New Jersey's downtowns and main streets along will be opening June 15 -- but they'll look much different than they did before the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday announced the new rules and regulations for all businesses, both essential and non-essential retail, across the state.

Local municipalities and counties must abide by the regulations, which remain uniform across the state, Murphy said.

Along with social-distancing, which will remain routine, stores must abide by the following:

Number of customers in stores must be limited to 50 percent of approved capacity

Customers and employees must wear face coverings/masks

Areas used by employees must be regularly sanitized

Stores must also provide special shopping hours for high-risk individuals, and put up physical barriers between cashiers and customers, the governor said.

Murphy signed an executive order allowing restaurants and bars to begin offering in-person and outdoor dining on Monday, June 15, the same day non-essential retail stores were given the OK to reopen.

Several towns across the state are moving to close down streets so bars and restaurants can safely use sidewalks and streets for business ( click here for the full list of towns turning downtown districts into "streeteries" ).

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

