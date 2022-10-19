Mount Olive Superintendent Suspended After Filing Notice Of $10.2M Lawsuit: Report

Mount Olive Superintendent Robert Zywicki has been suspended by the town’s board of education after documenting his intentions to target two members in a $10.2 million lawsuit, DailyRecord.com reports.

The board voted 8-0 to suspend Zywicki until further notice with paid administration leave starting on Monday, Oct. 10, the outlet says.

Zywicki’s position will be filled by Assistant Superintendent Sumit Bangia, who will receive a $2,500 monthly stipend through the end of the year, according to the report.

Meanwhile, Zywicki, superintendent since 2018, has filed legal notice of his intent to sue board members Antoine Gayles and William Robinson for $5.13 each — the reason behind the suit was not immediately clear, the outlet says.

