Morristown Officials Revoke Bar's Outdoor Dining License After Crowds Pack Beer Garden

A Morristown bar had its outdoor dining license revoked by township officials for overcrowding and failing to follow new coronavirus regulations.

Photos of posted by neighbors show more than 100 people, many without face masks, packed into an outdoor beer garden at Tashmoo Bar & Restaurant on Dehart Street Friday evening. Township officials ordered the bar closed at 9 p.m., revoking its outdoor dining license.

Township business administrator Jillian Barrick told Morristowngreen.com she spent most of Friday reviewing the bar's new expansion plans with Tashmoo's owner Billy Walsh, after Tashmoo failed to follow social-distancing protocols Thursday.

Barrick told the media outlet she was disappointed when the bar's managers didn't follow the agreed plan.

Tashmoo did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's request for comment Monday morning, or answer Daily Voice's phone call.

A photo of the beer garden posted by a resident-run Instagram page Morristown.nj shows throngs of people without masks and standing close to each other. The photo garnered dozens of comments, many questioning the lack of face masks and social distancing.

"Did I miss the memo? Is the pandemic over?" one user wrote.

"We are going to be in lockdown again because of this kind of flagrant abuse of relaxed social distancing," another said. "So many restaurants are doing this responsibly, wtf???"

"Many of our established restaurants and retailers have worked hard to pivot their business model to comply with the State regulations and ensure the health of their patrons," reads a statement issued by Morristown officials.

"Unfortunately, despite our best efforts to the contrary, not all businesses followed the guidelines and we had to shut them down."

The Township reiterated safety regulations for outdoor dining in the post:

Capacity of an expansion area will be limited to the number of seats approved as part of a socially distanced layout

No standing patrons will be permitted; everyone must be seated to be served

No patrons are permitted self-service of alcohol unless served to go in compliance with the State’s guidelines; all on-premise alcohol service must be done by wait staff to seated patrons

Capacity for any outside dining area or expansion will be limited to no more than the indoor capacity of the associated business

"Furthermore, we remind our businesses of the following guidelines which are outlined in the Governor’s Executive Order 150 including ensuring the all staff are wearing a face covering and that lines of patrons waiting for seating adhere to social distancing guidelines," the post said, "and do not block and otherwise impede the sidewalk."

