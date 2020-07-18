Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Morristown Man Accused Of Carjacking Denied Release Despite 'Talks With Jesus Christ'

Cecilia Levine
Cyprian Luke
Cyprian Luke Photo Credit: Cyprian Luke Instagram

A Sussex County judge denied the release of a 20-year-old Morristown man arrested on vehicle theft charges in an alleged carjacking last week -- despite telling him he'd been talking to God and Jesus Christ in hopes of changing his ways.

A passenger was still inside of the pickup truck when Cyprian Luke -- whose 2019 arrest sparked protests in Dover -- stole it out of Stanhope on July 11, Sgt. William Heater told Daily Voice.

The passenger was able to get out shortly after Luke began driving -- about 15 minutes before crashing in a police pursuit on Route 46 in Denville, authorities charged.

Luke, who was reportedly under the influence, then tried stealing the vehicle he struck and had to be dragged out of the driver's seat by an officer, reports say.

Luke told Superior Court Judge Louis S. Sceusi Thursday that he's been talking to God and Jesus Christ to help turn his life around.

Sceusi in return ordered Luke held in jail, noting that stealing a vehicle with someone inside is not only "disturbing, but... frightening to the public at large," the Daily Record reports.

Click here for the original Daily Voice story.

