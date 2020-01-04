Morris County Youth Addiction Program To Shutter

Morris County’s residential addiction program in Mendham will soon close, officials said citing a drop in revenue and the ongoing need for other rehab programs.

The 70-bed residential program, run by Daytop New Jersey, will close on May 29, according to CEO Jim Curtin.

The facility opened in 1992 and is the last of two long-term specialized adolescent addiction residential programs in the state.

The State Department of Children and Families Children’s System of Care was informed of the closure last week.

“In the face of the opioid epidemic, it is distressing and heartbreaking that we cannot say what will happen to children who need a specialty adolescent substance-use-disorder residential program,” said Curtin.

“But now they have no place to go.”

Daytop’s other residential adolescent treatment center in Pittsgrove was closed in December 2018 as part of a series of cuts to state funding that "effectively eliminated this level of care for youth requiring such services," Curtin said.

Straight & Narrow, Integrity House and Renaissance House in Newark, as well as the Lighthouse in Mays Landing, have also closed their residential adolescent programs due to the state funding cuts.

