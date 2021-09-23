Mayor Condemns Political Group For Antisemitic Slogan, Imagery In Morris County: ‘Repugnant’

A political group was condemned for its antisemitic commentary and imagery during a promotion for green energy in Morris County Thursday.

Two representatives of the LaRouche organization set up a table in Rockaway Borough interacting with the public and displaying a sign reading, 'Green Energy…More Efficient than Auschwitz,' Rockaway Township Mayor Michael Puzio said in a press release.

The sign also showed a photo of windmill generators with blades in the shape of swastikas, Puzio said.

The incident was referred to the Rockaway Borough Police Department and Morris County Prosecutor’s Office.

“Regardless of any action taken by law enforcement, and on behalf of Rockaway Township, I must go on record in stating that this display was repugnant and offensive by any standard,” Puzio said.

“Using words and symbols directly related to one of the most terrible episodes in human history to support a solicitation is beyond insensitive. It is fundamentally wrong.”

“This goes far beyond the obvious and proper concerns of our Jewish community and challenges all of us. I ask all citizens of Rockaway Township to join me in condemning this conduct.”

