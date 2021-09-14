Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Nearby Towns

  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Breaking News: Bergen Ex-Con Charged With 3 Attempted Murder Counts In Shooting Outside Mother's In Wayne
News

Major Movie Filming In Boonton May Cause Traffic Delays, Detours, Town Officials Say

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Boonton Town Hall
Boonton Town Hall Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

The filming of a major movie may cause traffic delays and detours in Boonton, town officials said.

Filming for several scenes of Jules, a major motion picture produced by produced by Big Beach starring Sir Ben Kingsley, started in Boonton Sept. 10 and will continue from Sept. 15 through Sept. 17.

Traffic disruptions may occur at the following times near Town Hall (Washington Street and Lathrop Avenue) during Jules’ Boonton filming schedule:

  • Tuesday, Sept. 14 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Sept. 15 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Thursday, Sept. 16 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Friday, Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

“Be advised that filming of exterior shots may result in traffic limitations and if need be, detours, which will be directed by the Police Department,” Boonton town officials said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Morris Daily Voice!

Serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.