Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Maine Driver Busted Near GWB With 25 Pounds Of Pot, 'Ghost' Gun, $50,705 Cash, Prosecutor Says

Jerry DeMarco
Carleton E. Dixon
Carleton E. Dixon Photo Credit: MUGSHOT

A driver from Maine was stopped by detectives with more than 25 pounds of marijuana in bulk, a homemade “ghost gun” and $50,705 in suspicious cash in Fort Lee, authorities said.

Carleton E. Dixon, 39, of New Vineyard was arrested after detectives Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella’s Narcotics Task Force stopped and searched his black 2012 Chevrolet Silverado on Tuesday, Feb. 8, the prosecutor said.

The contraband, weapon and cash were all seized, he said (You can legally possess up to six ounces of pot under New Jersey law. Any weight over that subjects you to criminal charges).

Dixon remained held Wednesday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on charges that include first-degree possession with the intent to sell pot, illegal weapons possession and money laundering, among other offenses.

Musella thanked the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office for its assistance in the arrest.

