Isaias Leaves 1.3 Million Without Power In NJ, Restoration Could Take Days

Tropical Storm Isaias wreaked havoc across North Jersey Tuesday, leaving more than 1.3 million homes and businesses without power.

The worst part? Restoration could take days, Gov. Phil Murphy said in a tweet.

"Some of these outages may last for a few days due to the severity of the storm," Murphy wrote. "We are working closely with the utilities to restore power as quickly and safely as possible."

PSE&G's website was down as of 4 p.m., and many customers reported the texting service wasn't working for reporting outages.

NJ Transit's rail service was suspended system-wide due to storm-related overhead wire and signal issues across the state. Tickets were being cross-honored by PATH at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken and 33rd St, NJ TRANSIT Light rail, bus, private carrier buses and PATCO.

Photos from across the state show downed trees blocking major streets, live wires over cars and houses and scattered leaves.

Have photos?

A tree falls on an emergency vehicle in Bernardsville. Bernardsville Police via Facebook

A tree catches fire due to a fallen power line in Hopatcong. Hopatcong Police via Facebook

Downed trees in Hamburg Carol Kiddie-Dempe

Beverly Garden Apartments Special to Daily Voice

