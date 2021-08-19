‘Inexcusable:’ Town Of Parsippany Drops Contracted Towing Company Following Racist Incident

The town of Parsippany-Troy Hills has dropped one of its contracted towing companies after a worker used racial slurs against a customer Wednesday morning.

An employee at Ajaco Towing Recovery, a business contracted with the Parsippany Police Department, was caught on tape addressing a customer using “racial epithets and hostile language,” according to a post on the town’s official Facebook page.

“After reviewing the video, the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills and the Parsippany Police Department has decided to no longer use Ajaco Towing effective immediately,” reads the post.

The company has also been removed from all rotation lists for towing businesses conducted by municipal operations.

Meanwhile, Parsippany Police is conducting an internal review of its response to ensure that the incident was handled properly by responding officers.

“The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills and the Parsippany Police Department will not tolerate this behavior under any circumstances,” the post says. “Racist language used by anyone who works for or with the Township is inexcusable and will never be allowed.”

“Parsippany is a community rich with diverse cultural identities and heritages. We are guided by our American openness and diversity. We do not condone hateful behavior, nor will we allow any business to be done by the township of Parsippany with any business that condones this type of behavior.”

