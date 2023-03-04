Contact Us
Hundreds Without Power Across New Jersey

Cecilia Levine
JCP&L outages across New Jersey.
Photo Credit: JCP&L Outage Map

JCP&L customers were reporting widespread outages across parts of New Jersey on Saturday, March 4.

According to the JCP&L outage legend, the outages were reported in:

Hunterdon: 637

Monmouth: 117

Morris: 55

Ocean: 808

Somerset: 41

Warren: 213

Restoration times varied between 4:30 and 6 p.m.

Meanwhile, JCP&L recently announced a $6 million project to upgrade a high-voltage transmission line in Hunterdon, Morris and Warren counties. The project is expected to improve system reliability for more than 3,000 customers served by the line, the company said.

