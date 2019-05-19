Contact Us
GRAPHIC CONTENT: 3 Dover Officers On Paid Leave Following 'Disturbing' Arrest

The video shows authorities struggling to apprehend Cyprian Luke, 19, of Morristown, who was wanted for aggravated assault, violating court orders and criminal mischief.
The video shows authorities struggling to apprehend Cyprian Luke, 19, of Morristown, who was wanted for aggravated assault, violating court orders and criminal mischief.

Videos of a man's violent arrest that circulated on social media prompted anti-police protests outside of the Dover police headquarters Sunday evening.

** UPDATE: Three Dover police officers have been placed on paid administrative leave following the incident **

The videos posted by Savv FrmFoe on Facebook show authorities struggling to apprehend Cyprian Luke, 19, of Morristown, on charges of assault, violating court orders and criminal mischief near a a Krauszer's convenience store early Sunday morning.

Dover police were not immediately available for comment when Daily Voice called Sunday evening.

The incident was being investigated by the Morris County Prosecutor's Office under the New Jersey Attorney General's office.

