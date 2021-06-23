Former Morris County Resident, Longtime Colorado Police Officer Shot, Killed In Line Of Duty

Several Morris County police departments have shared condolences after former resident and longtime Colorado officer Gordon Beesley was killed in the line of duty Monday afternoon.

Beesley, a former resident of Mendham, was responding to a report of a suspicious event at the Arvada Library when he became involved in a shootout and was fatally hit around 1:30 p.m., authorities said.

The members of the Morris Plains Fire Department and the Morris Plains Fire Association send their thoughts and prayers... Posted by Morris Plains Fire Department on Tuesday, June 22, 2021

The 51-year-old officer had served on the Arvada Police Department in Colorado for 19 years, authorities said.

He spent much of his time working at Oberon Middle School, Lincoln Academy and Excel Academy Charter Schools as a resource officer and returned to patrol duties during the summer, the Arvada department said in a Facebook release.

Our community has endured immense tragedy from the events yesterday June 21, 2021. Our hearts go out to all of those who... Posted by Arvada Police Department, Colorado on Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Beesley is described in a post on the city of Arvada’s website as a “hero who continually demonstrated dedication and kindness in service to [the] community” and “never hesitated to answer the call of duty.”

He was also named as the city’s Employee of the Year in 2014.

Beesley was a devoted father of two who played drums with a band called Misfit Toyz, Conan Daily reported.

We would like to take a minute and extend our thoughts and prayers to the Arvada Police Department(Colorado) and the... Posted by Mendham Twp Police on Wednesday, June 23, 2021

“We would like to take a minute and extend our thoughts and prayers to the Arvada Police Department (Colorado) and the family and friends of Officer Gordon Beesley,” Mendham Township Police wrote in a Facebook tribute.

“May he forever rest in peace.”

