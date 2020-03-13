Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Breaking News: Police: Bergen Man In Women's Clothing Exposes Himself At Hudson River Park
News

First Morris County Resident Tests Positive For COVID-19

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
An employee at Shalom Yeladim Nursery School (177 Speedwell Avenue in Morristown) was the first to test positive for COVID-19 in Morris County.
An employee at Shalom Yeladim Nursery School (177 Speedwell Avenue in Morristown) was the first to test positive for COVID-19 in Morris County. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Morristown resident and employee at a local nursery school was the first to test positive for COVID-19 in Morris County, officials said in a press release Friday afternoon.

The patient, an employee at Shalom Yeladim Nursery School on Speedwell Avenue, is working alongside administrators to notify parents and employees who they may have come into contact with.

Meanwhile, the building is temporarily closed for cleaning and sanitation as per CDC guidelines.

“I’m saddened to hear that this serious disease has now affected members of our immediate community,” said Morristown Mayor Timothy Dougherty.

“The impact on these families and this house of worship should remind us that we cannot anticipate how this virus might directly impact anyone.”

Officials urge residents to stay informed about the prominent signs and symptoms associated with the virus .

The New Jersey Department of Health has also set up a 24-hour hotline for residents who may have concerns or questions at (800) 222-1222 .

“We remind everyone to heed the recommendations of our health officials by taking precautions and practicing social distancing,” said Dougherty.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Morris Daily Voice!

Serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Morris Daily Voice!

Serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.