Crying Kitten Stuck In Pepsi Machine Rescued At Morristown Walmart

Emergency crews in Morristown quickly rescued a kitten that had gotten trapped deep inside a vending machine at a Morristown Walmart.

Station 1 from the Morristown Fire Department responded to the Crockett Trace location after receiving a call from store employee Lindsey on the morning of Wednesday, June 29, according to a social media post from the City of Morristown.

“Crews could hear the kitten crying,” the post said.

Firefighters unplugged the Pepsi machine and took out the back cover but were still unable to see the crying kitten.

It wasn’t until a second opening was found that the station members were able to make contact and safely coax out the kitten from its hiding spot — all nine lives intact.

“Now Lindsey has a new kitten,” the post says.

Scroll down to view a photo of Lindsey holding her new pet, who a commenter named “Mountain Mew.”

“Thank you to our Morristown Firefighters for going above and beyond to save this sweet little kitten!”

