Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Breaking News: Englewood PBA: Marchers Arrested After Interfering, Mayor Blasted, Independent Review Welcomed
News

COVID-19: Morris County High School Athlete Tests Positive

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Dover High School
Dover High School Photo Credit: Google Maps

A student athlete at a Morris County high school tested positive for COVID-19, district officials said.

The Dover High School student was last in contact with other players on Oct. 21, Schools Administrator James McLaughin said Wednesday.

Player roster information has been sent to the Department of Health, which will initiate contract tracing for those considered “close contacts,” McLaughlin said.

Additional details were not immediately released.

“Should you have any concerns regarding your child’s health, please contact your medical provider without delay,” McLaughlin said.

As of Oct. 27, 921 positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Dover.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Morris Daily Voice!

Serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.