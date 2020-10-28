COVID-19: Morris County High School Athlete Tests Positive

A student athlete at a Morris County high school tested positive for COVID-19, district officials said.

The Dover High School student was last in contact with other players on Oct. 21, Schools Administrator James McLaughin said Wednesday.

Player roster information has been sent to the Department of Health, which will initiate contract tracing for those considered “close contacts,” McLaughlin said.

Additional details were not immediately released.

“Should you have any concerns regarding your child’s health, please contact your medical provider without delay,” McLaughlin said.

As of Oct. 27, 921 positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Dover.

