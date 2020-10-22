Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
COVID-19: Morris County Elementary School Goes Remote

Valerie Musson
Stony Brook Elementary School in Rockaway has been shut down for the week following a positive COVID-19 case.
Stony Brook Elementary School in Rockaway has been shut down for the week following a positive COVID-19 case. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Morris County elementary school is closed for the week following a positive COVID-19 case.

The positive case was reported among a community member at Stony Brook Elementary School, Superintendent Peter Turnamian said in a letter sent Monday to parents.

All students will participate in remote learning while contract tracing is carried out, Turnamian said.

Those in close contact with the individual who tested positive were notified.

Anyone who was less than six feet away from the individual with the positive case for more than 10 minutes is considered a “close contact,” Turnamian said.

"We will reassess the situation at the end of the week and, in partnership with our local health officials, make a determination if we can resume our hybrid model next week for some or all grades," Turnamian said in the letter.

As of Oct. 21, 336 positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Rockaway Township.

