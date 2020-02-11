Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Breaking News: South Jersey Man Snared By FBI Admits Producing Videos Of Sex With Pre-Teen Boy
News

COVID-19: Another Morris County High School Goes Remote Due To Positive Case

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Students at Pequannock Township High School will participate in fully remote classes for the week of Nov. 2 after a positive case was identified, district officials said.
Students at Pequannock Township High School will participate in fully remote classes for the week of Nov. 2 after a positive case was identified, district officials said. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

More Morris County students will be learning remotely for the week of Nov. 2 after a positive case was identified, district officials said.

Pequannock Township High School has been cleaned and disinfected, and close contacts are being notified, Superintendent Michael Portas said in a letter Sunday.

It is unclear whether a student or staff member tested positive, Portas said.

Students may be required to remain remote for the following week depending on community risk, officials said.

“The status of this situation is fluid, and we will monitor it closely,” Portas said.

Meanwhile, students and staff are highly encouraged to remain vigilant in stopping the spread of the virus by staying home when sick, washing hands frequently and social distancing.

“As always, we appreciate our community’s support and cooperation,” Portas said. “You can assist us by remaining vigilant but sensible in your approach to dealing with this health concern.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Morris Daily Voice!

Serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.