COVID-19: Another Morris County High School Goes Remote Due To Positive Case

More Morris County students will be learning remotely for the week of Nov. 2 after a positive case was identified, district officials said.

Pequannock Township High School has been cleaned and disinfected, and close contacts are being notified, Superintendent Michael Portas said in a letter Sunday.

It is unclear whether a student or staff member tested positive, Portas said.

Students may be required to remain remote for the following week depending on community risk, officials said.

“The status of this situation is fluid, and we will monitor it closely,” Portas said.

Meanwhile, students and staff are highly encouraged to remain vigilant in stopping the spread of the virus by staying home when sick, washing hands frequently and social distancing.

“As always, we appreciate our community’s support and cooperation,” Portas said. “You can assist us by remaining vigilant but sensible in your approach to dealing with this health concern.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.