The drive-thru coronavirus testing center at the County College of Morris will be closed Monday in anticipation of strong winds and storms in the area.

Patients with appointments for Monday will be contacted by the county's office of emergency management.

Appointments can be rescheduled using the county's appointment portal.

A doctor's referral is needed for testing at the site. Anyone without one will be turned away.

