Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Chris Christie's Nephew's Bar Mitzvah Source Of COVID Outbreak, NJ School Closure: Report

Cecilia Levine
The Avenue A Club in Newark, where the Bar Mitzvah bash was reportedly held.
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie's nephew's Bar Mitzvah was the source of a COVID-19 outbreak that closed a North Jersey middle school, the New York Post reports.

"A few" adults and students were sickened as a result of the 13-year-old boy's coming-of-age party last weekend, Mendham Township Schools Superintendent Salvatore Constantino told the outlet.

As a result, the middle school was virtual on Friday, but is expected to reopen for in-person classes on Monday.

Todd Christie hung up the phone immediately when The Post called him Friday, while Chris Christie declined comment and said only that his brother had been vaccinated.

Click here for the full report from the New York Post.

