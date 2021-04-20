Almost One Year After Cardiac Episode, Morris County Man Saved By Police Makes Full Recovery

A Morris County man had a surreal experience when he met the same pair of officers who saved his life during a cardiac episode — nearly a full year after the rescue.

Washington Township Police Cpl. Tom Falleni and PO Kevin Barnes used CPR to revive the man — identified only as “Mr. Echols” — after he went into cardiac arrest on June 11, 2020, the department said.

Echols was then taken to Benedict A. Cucinella School on Naughright Road and flown to Morristown Medical Center, where he received additional treatment and eventually made a full recovery, the officers said.

Echols met the same officers and didn’t pass up the chance for a photo-op.

“We are very thankful that Mr. Echols is doing well and fully recovered,” township police said.

“We are very proud of Cpl. Tom Falleni and PO Kevin Barnes. This is what makes our community great!”

